As his freshman year in high school comes to a close, Griffin Liddle is on the camp circuit looking to continue to improve and potentially add more offers. The 6-foot-4 and 255 pounder from Bettendorf already holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska and could be adding more in the near future. He discusses the early offers, his first year playing at the varsity level, and his relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff.