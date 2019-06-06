Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle came away from camp at the University of Iowa positive about the entire experience.

“It was a great camp with a lot of good football players and coaches.”

Liddle spoke highly about his experience working with the Hawkeye coaches.

“They are very fun to work with," said Liddle. "They really teach you how to be physical and they pump you up.”

He may have excelled individually, but Liddle feels that there are still areas of his game he must get better at.

“I feel like I did some things well, but I also have a lot more I need to work on and accomplish over this summer.”

Liddle mentioned the two specific things he is working to improve before his junior year of high school football kicks off.

“I need to work on my speed and also my hands more.”

Two parts of the camp stood out most to Liddle.

“The 1-on-1s and the interactions with the coaches.”

Liddle, who boasts offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, and Nebraska, has plans to get to at least five other colleges on the camp circuit.

“Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Cal, and Stanford.”

A favorite school in recruiting is something Liddle is not ready to name.

“I like them all equally at this point of time.”

Liddle is staying patient with recruiting and a final decision.

“I am not sure yet," Liddle said. "I am just going along with the process right now.”

When the camp circuit wraps up, Liddle knows what areas of his game he will be focused on.

“Lift and do agilities along with working on technique with my team.”