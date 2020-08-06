HawkeyeReport - Limited seating for Iowa football

One day after learning the new schedule for the Hawkeye football team in 2020, Iowa fans found out more about just how many people will be allowed into Kinnick Stadium this fall.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta sent out an open letter that was first released on the University of Iowa athletics website this afternoon saying that between 10-15 thousand fans would be allowed to attend the Hawkeyes five home games this fall.

Barta also said in the letter that instead of season tickets, there will be single game tickets, which he says will provide greater access and flexibility for season ticket holders and allows for changes if seating capacity increases or decreases during the season. The cost of those single game tickets for the five home games will be announced soon.

Iowa students will have access to a limited number of tickets. Barta says how those will be distributed is still being finalized.

Iowa had earlier announced that this season all tickets would be mobile and today they also confirmed that if fans are allowed in the stands that they would be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing measures in the stands.

For those interested in tailgating, it could still happen, but the parking lot capacity will be reduced by 50% and limited to just four hours before the game.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to open their regular season at Kinnick Stadium on September 5th when then host Maryland. Iowa will also host Nebraska on September 26th, Northwestern on October 3rd, Michigan State on October 31st, and Wisconsin on November 14th.