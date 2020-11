The assent of Tyler Linderbaum has been rapid, but not all that surprising. The native Iowa took up the sport of wrestling in his sophomore year and early on he took him lumps. But, it was the techniques from wrestling and the use of hand fighting and leverage that have helped Linderbaum rise up the ranks of top center prospects in the country. He discusses who wrestling was important in his development, pinning Tristan Wirfs, and his play at center.