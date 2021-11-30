Linderbaum excited for title opportunity

Tyler Linderbaum grew up rooting for the Hawkeyes, so getting the opportunity to play for a Big Ten title is something special. The Iowa center says that maybe there's a bit more energy this week in practice, but they will be ready to go.



He discusses what he has seen from the Michigan Football team on film, how challenging their defensive line will be, how they are focused on continued improvement, what the Iowa quarterbacks bring to the offense, and looking back to Big Ten Media days in July at Lucas Oil Stadium and now heading back there this weekend.

