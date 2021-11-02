Linderbaum feel OL is close to breaking out

It's been a hard couple of weeks for the Iowa offensive line. This past weekend the Hawkeye offensive line was abused by the Wisconsin defense to the tune of six sacks and four tackles for loss as Iowa scored only seven points.



But, veteran center Tyler Linderbaum hasn't lost faith in the position group he leads. Linderbaum says that he feel that the offensive line is continuing to chip away and that a breakthrough performance could be coming soon. He also discusses the state of the team and offers his perspective on losing back to back games.

