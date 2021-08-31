Linderbaum feels continuity along offensive line
With a new offensive line coach and several new faces moving into the starting lineup for the first time, some might believe that continuity, which is critical the position group, could be a question mark heading into the season. Tyler Linderbaum says that's not the case.
The All American center says that based on the work that the Iowa offensive line did during fall camp, he feels very comfortable with the group heading into the home opener against Indiana.