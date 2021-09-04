Linderbaum fine after victory

There were a few anxious moments after Spencer Pertas scored on a nine yard touchdown run in the first half. While everyone at Kinnick Stadium was celebrating the mood changed quickly with All American center Tyler Linderbaum on the ground.

But, Linderbaum eventually popped up, received medical treatment, and then went back into the game. Following the convincing victory over Indiana, he discusses his injury and how he feels, and what the offensive line needs to improve upon next week.

