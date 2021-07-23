Linderbaum named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Friday.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The Solon, Iowa, native was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and preseason first-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list.

The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) will determine the winner of the Rimington Trophy.

The award is named after Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who is a two-time All-American, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the only college football player to win the Outland Trophy twice.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.