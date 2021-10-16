Linderbaum on the loss to Purdue

Tyler Linderbaum doesn't like to lose. Unfortunately for the Iowa center that's exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon for the first time in almost a year. The Hawkeyes fell in disappointing fashion to Purdue in a game where the Iowa offense never got on track.



Following the game, Linderbaum discussed the Hawkeye offense struggling to sustain drives, the challenges that Purdue presented along the defensive line which led to negative yardage plays, and how he will try and lead the team this week during the bye and after a loss.

