Three Hawks named to Lombardi Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott, and senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg were named to the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was a second-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele, and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by Athlon Sports. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Schott (6-2, 294) was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media last year. He saw action in five games with one start at left guard and one start at right guard. Schlott joined the program as a walk-on but earned a scholarship in 2020.

VanValkenburg (6-4, 270) returns for his third season with the Hawkeyes after joining the program as a grad transfer. He was second-team All-Big Ten a year ago by league coaches and media. VanValkenburg led the nation with four fumble recoveries last season. He recorded 30 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

The Zeeland, Michigan, native was named preseason first-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele, and preseason second-team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports. Van Valkenburg was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason Watch List

The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sept. 4, hosting Indiana at 2:30 p.m. (CT). For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.