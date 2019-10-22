It might not have registered in a big way on Saturday, but for Tyler Linderbaum and the rest of the Iowa offensive line, two late runs by Mekhi Sargent felt significant. Sargent ripped off two solid runs and found the end zone in the fourth quarter and Linderbaum feels that the offensive line gained confidence from those runs. He discusses those two runs, the movement at the guard position, improved pass protection, and his false start call that went viral on social media.

