Shortly after the end of the 2018 season, Kirk Ferentz asked Tyler Linderbaum to come into his office. The true freshman didn't have any idea what to expect, but after talking with the head coach of the Hawkeyes, he was convinced to move from the defensive line to center. Since that meeting he has been working to become the Hawkeyes starting center this year and it looks like has a firm hold on the job after leaning on his position coach and last year's center, Keegan Render.

