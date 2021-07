It seems like almost every day Tyler Linderbaum's name appears on another college football preseason watch list. But, you won't find the junior center from Solon cutting and pasting those to his wall. In fact, he does everything he can to avoid reading any of it because he has work to do.



Linderbaum discusses that and he also gets asked about competitive eating and if that's a sport and if Kirk Ferentz would win an arm wrestling contest with other Big Ten coaches.