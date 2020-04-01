With the ability to play on both sides of the ball, Urbandale TE/DE Max Llewellyn has seen his recruiting take off this month with several new scholarship offers. We caught up with Urbandale coach Sam Anderson to learn more about the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Llewellyn and what makes him such an intriguing, highly sought after recruit.

Q: Max Llewellyn has really seen his recruiting really take off, including new offers from Iowa, Nebraska, and several others recently. What makes him such an intriguing prospect?

ANDERSON: His athleticism, frame, and potential, as well as his versatility on both sides of the ball.

Q: Is most of his interest on defense or offense, or a little of both at this point?

ANDERSON: Really, it is as an athlete and football player. Tight ends are rare, so he has gained a tremendous amount of interest from that position where others like his upside as a defensive lineman, as he is explosive off the ball.

Q: Iowa already has a commitment from one of your players, Jaden Harrell. Does that help in their recruitment of Max? Are those two close?

ANDERSON: I have watched Max and Jaden compete throughout our Little J-Hawks program. They became teammates, workout partners, and have pushed each other to get better everyday.

Q: Overall, what is your advice to your players as far as recruiting during this pandemic with a NCAA dead period and no school right now?

ANDERSON: Keep your highlights updated, stay in communication with the coaches as you can and stay positive.

Q: Outside of Jaden and Max, can you tell us about any other players on your roster receiving college interest right now and where things stand with them?

ANDERSON: Tucker Langenberg has MAC interest and offers from numerous schools. His competitive nature and ability to play multiple positions at a high level make him a prospect to be watched.



A three-star prospect, Max Llewellyn currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa State, Missouri, and Kansas as a tight end, and has defensive offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Northwestern, among others.

See highlights from Llewellyn's junior year at Urbandale in the video below.