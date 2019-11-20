Norwalk offensive tackle Logan Black has been a recruiting target for the Iowa coaches and hopes that he has what it takes to garner a preferred walk-on opportunity with the team.

“I would be super pumped.”

Black was on campus over the weekend to see the team take down previously undefeated Minnesota.

“It was awesome," said Black. "It was very fun to see Iowa take down the #8 team in the country.”

The Hawkeye coaches have been positive in their thoughts on Black and are weighing the next step.

“They like what I can do and possibly a preferred walk-on."

Black mentioned the one staff member with Iowa that has was able to speak with most.

“Coach Polasek and he told me (that I had a) great season and that I am most likely a preferred walk-on."

Two other colleges were able to get Black onto their campus earlier in the fall.

“I went to Iowa State and Central Missouri.”

Black mentioned a wide range of others are also in the picture as well.

“Several D2 and FCS schools.”

His senior season of high school football was one that Black enjoyed.

“It went pretty good," Black said. "We finished 9-2 and made it to the quarterfinals.”