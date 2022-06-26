Logan Howland enjoys official visit to Iowa

Offensive lineman Logan Howland is on his way back home to New Jersey after making his official visit to Iowa over the weekend. For the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Howland, who also visited campus in April, this trip gave him an even closer look inside the program.

"The visit was great," said Howland. "I got there Friday morning and was one of the only recruits there at the time. I spent some time with Coach Barnett and Kadyn Proctor before I met with Coach Ferentz."

"Then we had a couple of meetings before we went out with the players," Howland said. "Saturday was similar with meetings about NIL and academics. Then we went to Coach Ferentz’s house for a barbecue and then spent the night with the players again."

On the player side of things, Howland was hosted by the Hawkeyes' starting left tackle and felt he fit in well with the current offensive linemen at Iowa.

"Mason Richman was my host and I had met him last time I was on my first visit," said Howland. "I felt like I fit in very well with the players and recruits."

Howland, whose prep school teammate is Iowa QB commit Marco Lainez, was also able to spend a lot of time with Iowa's coaches, especially offensive line coach George Barnett.

"I talked to Coach Barnett the most," Howland said. "We talked about my fit in the program and how they take guys like me every year and develop them."

After making official visits to Iowa, Michigan, Miami, and Oklahoma this month, now it is decision time for Howland, who hopes to wrap up the recruiting process soon.

"My decision is hopefully going to be in the next two weeks," said Howland.