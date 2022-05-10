Logan Howland schedules OVs, with three B1G schools vying for last visit

One of the fastest rising recruits in the class of 2023 is offensive lineman Logan Howland out of the Hun School over in Princeton, New Jersey.

Howland is a former class of 2022 tight end prospect from Westfield High School, but decided to do a prep year at the Hun School where he made the transition to offensive tackle and since then his recruitment has taken off.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle prospect currently holds 23 scholarship offers and spoke with Rivals about the latest on his recruitment and which schools he plans on taking official visits to over the summer.

“Michigan is the newest offer, they told me that they know they are late to the board, but they are still really excited about me and want to get me over to campus,” Howland told Rivals. “Penn State also recently offered and they said the same thing, they are late to the board. However coach (Phil) Trautwein said he takes his time and really likes to get to know the player before he offers guys and that is what happened here.”