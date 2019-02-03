Class of 2020 defensive lineman Logan Jones is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Council Bluffs native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today.

"I’ve really just been talking to my family over the past couple weeks and it just felt right," said Jones. "We love Coach Morgan and Coach Ferentz. They’re really good people and coaches. It’s just a comfortable place down in Iowa City."

In addition to Iowa, Jones picked up scholarship offers from Iowa State and Minnesota during the recruiting process.

Overall, he is commitment No. 5 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020 as he joins Deuce Hogan, Michael Lois, Isaiah Bruce, and Gavin Williams.