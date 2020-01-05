Traveling down to San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, Logan Jones was excited to get back in pads and hit somebody this week. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Jones did exactly that, performing well in practice throughout and earning a starting position at defensive end in the game on Saturday. After Jones helped the West team to a 33-20 victory over the East, we caught up with the future Hawkeye to get his thoughts on the experience and more.

Q: First, tell us about the whole experience at the All-American Bowl down in San Antonio. What kind of stood out to you about the week?

JONES: Definitely the thing that stood out the most was the amount of talent there. All of the guys going down there are very talented and good at what they do, so it was fun going up against some of the very best guys at their positions.

Q: In video clips from practice and the game itself, it seemed like you held your own for the most part. How did you feel like you performed?

JONES: The first day I was a little bit nervous, but the second day we had a practice on Tuesday with one on ones against our team and that went pretty well. Then we had a practice the next day against the East team with one on ones and I thought I did well against those guys. After those two days, I felt pretty confident going against some of the best guys down there.

Q: Was there anybody there that stood out to you as far as the best player you saw?

JONES: You know, one guy that really stood out was Andrej Keric. He's going to Texas and he was probably the best offensive tackle that I went up against.

Q: For you, was it nice just to be putting the pads back on after a couple months off since you played in the state semifinals?

JONES: Oh yeah, it was so fun getting to go back out there and play football. It felt like so long ago since I played, so it was nice to do it one last time in high school.

Q: Can you take me back to signing day last month? What was that day like for you just putting pen to paper and making it official with the Hawkeyes?

JONES: It was great. I committed back in February, so finally making it official in December was nice. I had a lot of family there and a bunch of my friends, so it was a big moment.

Q: You are playing basketball now and then will be going for another state title in the shot put and discus in track this spring. What else do you do from now until June to get ready for Iowa?

JONES: I just got the workout for strength and conditioning from them after signing day, so I've been doing the workouts they gave me and trying to follow the nutrition plan as well. Hopefully that will help me get ready for college.

Q: Last month, did you have Kirk Ferentz out to watch one of your basketball games?

JONES: Well, they didn't get to because that game got cancelled, but they came to practice instead.

Q: Is that pretty neat for you when the head coach comes through?

JONES: Oh, it's awesome. It shows that they really care and for the guys on our basketball team it's cool to see because some of them are big Hawkeye fans.

Q: What have you heard from Iowa as far as goals or expectations coming in?

JONES: Obviously I have goals, just doing the best I can and hopefully seeing the field early, but they haven't really given me anything specific. They've just said to enjoy high school because you only go through it once.

Q: When you look at your position, do you think it will be defensive end until you grow into a defensive tackle eventually or what are your thoughts right now?

JONES: We have a good group of talented defensive linemen coming in, so I don't know how it will end up. Wherever they put me, I'll be fine with it. We'll just see what happens.

Q: All the talk has been defense for now though right?

JONES: Yes, as of right now, I'm a defensive lineman.

Q: Is there a chance it could end up being like Tyler Linderbaum where you could maybe switch to offensive line later on or what would your preference be?

JONES: If they needed me over there, I'd definitely switch over to offensive line, but they said that's probably not going to happen.