After missing out on the chance to defend his state titles in the shot put and discus due to the pandemic, Logan Jones has been focused on doing everything he can this spring to get ready to play college football at Iowa. We caught up with the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman to discuss his training, his upcoming freshman year, and much more.

Q: What have you been up to this past couple months since the pandemic started and school was shut down and everything?

JONES: I’ve just been doing some of my college classes, and then working out a ton and doing Zoom meetings with Coach Bell. Other than that, that’s about it.

Q: What do you have for college courses?

JONES: I just have one right now, which is a math class through Iowa Western, but I’ll be done with that soon.

Q: With workouts, what are you able to do right now training wise?

JONES: A friend of mine has a rack in his garage, so I’ve just been using that almost every day basically. The YMCA is supposed to be opening up on Monday, so I’m going to start working out there then.

Q: What is your focus in workouts this spring as you get ready to head to Iowa?

JONES: I’m just trying to develop myself as much as possible for when I get there. I’ve been doing a bunch of mobility stuff and following the book they gave me for warm-ups and stretching to get my hips loose and things like that. I’ve also been doing some stuff to work on my balance and all the little things that will help me out when I get there. So a little bit of everything really.

Q: You mentioned Zoom meetings with Coach Bell. What has been your takeaway from those early lessons?

JONES: Just that it’s a lot different from high school football. I mean you go from just a basic thing to a whole bunch of stuff in college football. I’ve already learned so much from Coach Bell in just the little amount of time we’ve had. There’s just so much to it and I’ve already learned a bunch about football in general, so I’m going to enjoy it when I get there.

Q: Has he talked much about starting out at defensive end or defensive tackle or is it really learning both early on?

JONES: No, we haven’t talked much about it. He said none of us really have positions yet, they’ll just see when we get there. Basically what he said was they all practice the same thing, so you can play interior or exterior if they need you there.

Q: Are you in Zoom meetings with guys in your recruiting class?

JONES: Yeah, just the defensive line guys It’s pretty cool and kind of surreal that it’s all actually happening now.

Q: That is kind of new for Iowa, just using Zoom because of the pandemic, and especially new with recruits on there. Has that been one positive you think?

JONES: It’s something different, but I think it’s working. We’re getting a head start before we get to college, so I’m just taking it all in. Obviously everything sucks with the virus, but there are some positive things coming out of it as well.

Q: Speaking of that, I’m sure a big part of what got taken away for you is track season this spring right?

JONES: Yeah, it definitely hurt because I was hoping to do something that hadn’t been done in school history, winning at the Drake Relays and State, and hopefully getting Gatorade Athlete of the Year. Obviously that didn’t go as planned, but hopefully I can take this time where I’ve been more focused on getting better at football and use it for my freshman year of college. But I’m going to miss track, no doubt.

Q: Looking ahead to Iowa, what have you heard as far as when you might be able to get there?

JONES: Well, it’s supposed to be June 12-14 that we can get there, but who knows for sure.

Q: What are you looking forward to when you arrive on campus?

JONES: Just my teammates. These guys are going to be lifelong friends, so I’m just looking forward to meeting them and all that stuff

Q: Have you found out what number you are wearing in college?

JONES: Yes, I’ll be #95.

Q: What is your height and weight at coming in?

JONES: I’m 6-3 and 265 pounds right now.

Q: Looking ahead, what is that feeling going to be like when you run out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

JONES: I know from just watching the games, it gives me chills, so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like walking out with them. It’s going to be unreal. I’m super excited.

Q: Before I let you go, I have to ask about your two teammates that Iowa is recruiting, Thomas Fidone and Hunter Deyo. Do you try to sell them on Iowa or give them advice on the recruiting process or how do you approach it?

JONES: A little bit of both. I give them advice on recruiting and tell them to go where they feel the most comfortable, but obviously I’m in their ear about Iowa all of the time too. I tell them it’s a great school and could be a great fit. Wherever they pick I’ll be happy for them, but if they pick Iowa I’ll be a little more happy. We’ll see what happens.

Q: That leads right into to my last question, which is what was it about Iowa that made it the right fit for you during your recruiting when you look back on it?

JONES: Just everything about it really. I loved it there and my family loved it there. We loved the coaches, the facilities, and everything. I knew right from the beginning that it was the school for me. I could have committed way earlier than I did honestly. I just loved everything about it.