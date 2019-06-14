Lewis Central defensive tackle Logan Jones was recently invited to the All-American Bowl and it was a special honor for this future Hawkeye.

“It means everything, especially coming from Iowa," said Jones. "A lot of people overlook Iowa and the athletes produced so it feels amazing really.”

Proving that Iowans belong at the national level is something that Jones is focused on.

“It's very important to me, especially coming from the southwest part of Iowa," Jones said. "Stuff like this doesn't happen to kids from Iowa. I’m proud to say I'm from Iowa, and I'm excited to represent down in Texas.”

Jones came away thrilled when the prestigious honor came his way officially.

“It didn't feel real at all," he said. "I called my mom and texted my coach. It was crazy and I am super grateful for this opportunity.”

The Iowa staff heard the news of the honor for Jones.

“I got a text saying congratulations, but nothing too special.”

Jones will be in Iowa City for his official visit next weekend and knows what he will be looking for most.

“As much as possible," said Jones. "Hopefully I can just get closer with my soon to be teammates and coaches. I will check out the campus, all the possible majors, and things like that.”

His future major is something that Jones remains up in the air about.

“As of right now, I'm undecided," Jones said. "Hopefully I get a good idea of what I want to do.”

Jones has been thrilled about getting recruiting out of the way when he selected the University of Iowa.

“It's been nice," he said. "I've been able to focus on my sports and improving my game. It's taken a lot of stress off my shoulders.”

There were two big factors that helped Jones pull the trigger when he did.

“It made me feel like I was at home," said Jones. "The coaches were super easy to talk to.”