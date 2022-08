With a 36" vertical, 465-pound hang clean and 645-pound squat, Logan Jones is well on his way to being the program's next "freak" in the weight room. On the field, Jones is making the transition to center this year and seems to be solidifying his place as a starter in camp. We caught up with Jones at media day to discuss his weight room records, how the move to center has gone and who has helped him along the way, and much more.