After missing the last month of his senior season due to a lacerated spleen, Logan Lee was happy to get back on the football field in Hawaii this past week for the Polynesian Bowl. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Lee to talk about the all-star game experience, how he felt he played in the game, his future with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and much more.

Q: What was the overall experience like for you in Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl this past week? What were the biggest highlights?

LEE: I had an awesome time. Missing my last five games during the season was very hard for me, so this gave me a chance to finish my senior year on my terms against some great athletes. There were so many incredible things we did learning about the Polynesian heritage and sightseeing. During the Iowa-Nebraska game this past season, we had the opportunity to hang out with the Epenesa family, so this meant even more when we got there. On a selfish note, being able to play the game again meant the most to me probably.

Q: How did you think you played in practice throughout the week and then the game itself Saturday?

LEE: I took the week pretty serious and felt that I practiced hard all week. The coaches must have also because they selected me as one of the captains, which was pretty cool. In the game, I felt like I made a couple good catches and blocks and played well overall, but I was definitely a little rusty.

Q: What other players, either teammates or the opposition, impressed you the most during the week?

LEE: Jacob Conover, who is going to BYU, and then Giles Jackson (Michigan), Jirehl Brock (Iowa State), Peter Parrish (LSU), and Gunner Cruz (Washington State) are just a few of many good players for sure. It’s too hard to really name, as there are so many more that could be mentioned. Also a special shout out to Tamatoa Falatea, who is still waiting for his first big offer. He’s too good not to have an offer.

Q: Looking ahead to Iowa, what have you heard as of late from the coaches as far as position and what the opportunity is like for you coming in?

LEE: Nothing new recently. Last I heard was tight end and a little defensive end talk, but they will tell me where they need me when I get there.

Q: Now, do you jump right back into wrestling when you get back home? How has that been going so far?

LEE: I’ve had one tournament on January 4-5. I’m not in wrestling shape yet, but I was fortunate to get first against a couple of tough heavyweights. I will start again this coming week and get ready for regionals.

A three-star prospect, Lee committed to Iowa prior to his junior year at Orion High School, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Northwestern.

As a senior, Lee put up big numbers this past fall despite missing five games due to injury, finishing the season with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense.

See highlights of Lee in action at the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday in the clips below.