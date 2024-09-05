in other news
McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance
Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home
Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.
Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead
Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker detail what sparked Iowa's offensive output against Illinois State.
Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry
Cade McNamara discussed the incoming CyHawk game at Iowa's media availability on Tuesday
2027 Lineman Prospect Excels in Season-Opening Win
Hawkeye Beacon spoke with an emerging 2027 lineman from Grinnell, Iowa after a season-opening win Friday.
This coming weekend will be big for the Iowa football program for a lot of reasons. Not only will the Hawkeyes look to win their second-straight matchup with Iowa State and avenge their home loss from 2022, Iowa will host a bevy of priority recruits on campus for the first time this season.
Between the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes, the Hawkeyes will bring in a variety of talent to Iowa City this weekend. Let's take a look at who will be in attendance.