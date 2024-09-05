This coming weekend will be big for the Iowa football program for a lot of reasons. Not only will the Hawkeyes look to win their second-straight matchup with Iowa State and avenge their home loss from 2022, Iowa will host a bevy of priority recruits on campus for the first time this season.

Between the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes, the Hawkeyes will bring in a variety of talent to Iowa City this weekend. Let's take a look at who will be in attendance.