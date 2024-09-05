Advertisement

in other news

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.

 • Eliot Clough
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker detail what sparked Iowa's offensive output against Illinois State.

 • Eliot Clough
Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry

Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry

Cade McNamara discussed the incoming CyHawk game at Iowa's media availability on Tuesday

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
2027 Lineman Prospect Excels in Season-Opening Win

2027 Lineman Prospect Excels in Season-Opening Win

Hawkeye Beacon spoke with an emerging 2027 lineman from Grinnell, Iowa after a season-opening win Friday.

Premium content
 • Adam Jacobi

in other news

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.

 • Eliot Clough
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker detail what sparked Iowa's offensive output against Illinois State.

 • Eliot Clough
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 5, 2024
Long List of Priority Targets Visiting for CyHawk Battle
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

This coming weekend will be big for the Iowa football program for a lot of reasons. Not only will the Hawkeyes look to win their second-straight matchup with Iowa State and avenge their home loss from 2022, Iowa will host a bevy of priority recruits on campus for the first time this season.

Between the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes, the Hawkeyes will bring in a variety of talent to Iowa City this weekend. Let's take a look at who will be in attendance.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Iowa
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
19 - 14
Overall Record
10 - 10
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
Advertisement
Advertisement