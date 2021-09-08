Long list of suitors lining up for guard Parker Friedrichsen

Parker Friedrichsen debuted at No. 76 in the updated 2023 Rivals150, which makes him the nation’s No. 21 shooting guard in his class. “I play best in transition. I like to play fast and get my shot off. I’m known as a shooter, but I’m getting to the rim more and I’ll find the open guy to make the right play,” Friedrichsen said. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Bixby (Okla.) High School had a big summer playing with the Tulsa Hawks (Okla.) 17u squad. “Currently, I have offers from Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Drake, Ohio, SEMO, Rider, Rice, Detroit-Mercy, Montana State, Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Southern, Akron and Texas-San Antonio.” Friedrichsen said, “I would say I hear the most from UTSA, Iowa, OSU, Oral Roberts, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tulsa, Purdue and Virginia Tech.” ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas-San Antonio: “I talk to (assistant) coach (Scott) Thompson mostly. They think I can come in and play right away. Their program is getting better every year under coach (Steve) Henson.” Iowa: “I talk to (assistant) coach (Bill) Taylor and coach (Fran) McCaffery frequently. They are a solid program in the Big 10 and they like their shooters.” Oklahoma State: “Coach (Keiton) Page (director of player development) and coach (Mike) Boynton reach out a lot. They are an athletic team and think I can come in and help them space the floor” Oklahoma: “(Assistant) coach (Clayton) Custer and coach (Porter) Moser are who I talk to the most. They are a new staff who bring a winning culture to Oklahoma, and think I could be a key player in their future success.” Oral Roberts: “(Assistant) coach (Russell) Springmann is my guy there. They made a big run last year, and think I can be a big contributor to their offense, like Max Abmas.” Nebraska: “This is my most recent offer, but (assistant) coach (Nate) Loenser watched me play all summer. I visited in June, and they broke down film of how I would fit in coach (Fred) Hoiberg’s offensive system.“ Purdue: “I talk to (assistant) coach (Paul) Lusk the most. They’ve always had a good program. I like the stability of the coaching staff and they make the tournament a lot.” Virginia Tech: “Another place I visited this summer. I talk to (assistant) coach (Kevin) Giltner the most. I love their fan base, and obviously ACC basketball has great energy and competition.” Tulsa: “In my back yard, it’s a smaller private school. I talk to coach (Shea) Seals frequently. They have a great academic reputation and Coach Haith has sent a couple guys to the league. They play in a really good conference.”

