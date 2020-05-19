Long snapper Luke Elkin has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wisconsin native will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next year in the Class of 2021.

Elkin, who also considered North Dakota State, said the opportunity to play in the Big Ten was just too good to pass up.

"The Iowa tradition is awesome," Elkin told HawkeyeReport.com. "I have good relationships with Coach Woods and Coach Polasek and having visited the school a couple times was important. I've always dreams of being able to snap in the Big Ten."