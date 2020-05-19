Long snapper Luke Elkin walking on at Iowa
Long snapper Luke Elkin has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wisconsin native will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on next year in the Class of 2021.
Elkin, who also considered North Dakota State, said the opportunity to play in the Big Ten was just too good to pass up.
"The Iowa tradition is awesome," Elkin told HawkeyeReport.com. "I have good relationships with Coach Woods and Coach Polasek and having visited the school a couple times was important. I've always dreams of being able to snap in the Big Ten."
Committed🟡⚫️ #Swarm21 #gohawkeyes pic.twitter.com/zZHeg1c6KX— Luke Elkin (@Luke_Elkin44) May 19, 2020
Kohl's Kicking ranks Elkin as the No. 9 long snapper in the country in the Class of 2021 with the following scouting report:
Elkin is a special kind of talent within this 2021 class, he brings the explosiveness, athleticism and size that make him a prospect to keep an eye on. Elkin performed great at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp scoring on 9 out of 12 long snaps and posted an impressive .66 second average snap time. Elkin also won the speed gun competition by snapping the ball 38 MPH.
See special teams highlights from Elkin's junior year at Neenah High School in the video below.