Iowa is headed to Happy Valley (6:30 PM CT, CBS) to play Penn State in a Whiteout game on Saturday night (6:30 PM CT, CBS) -- and they've decided to wear a little extra black for the occasion. After first teasing a modified look in a tweet last night:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgT3BlbmVyLjxicj5QcmltZSBUaW1lLjxicj5DQlMuPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yb0trS2s2a3hDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcm9La0trNmt4QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxs IChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzkyOTM5Njk1NTExOTkx OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa officially confirmed their new (or at least tweaked) uniform approach for Saturday night's game: black pants, black socks, and black shoes in another Tweet on Tuesday morning:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pqr77iP4pqq77iP4pqr77iPPGJyPjxicj7wn5CkIGF0IPCfpoE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3U5ZkFBYkJoQkciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS91OWZBQWJCaEJHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA0MTMxOTg1NjIx NjM1NTY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In classic Iowa fashion, the look itself is not a wholesale reinvention of Iowa's traditional uniform appearance -- the black pants with a a gold stripe are an inversion of Iowa's normal pants, which are gold with a black stripe. The black pants-black socks-black shoes combination is also one that Iowa has worn in the past, notably for last year's "Blackout" game against Wisconsin.

In fact, that's probably the biggest surprise about this move -- that it's being done for an away game. While the Hawkeyes don't switch uniforms nearly as much as many schools around the country, they have developed a tradition of wearing a new/modified uniform roughly once per year -- generally an all-black uniform. But all of those previous occasions have been home games. One notable exception to the all-black uniform approach? The last time they wore an alternate uniform against Penn State: