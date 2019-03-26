Looking ahead at Hawkeye hoops
It’s fair to say that one year ago following the completion of a 14-19 season, the future of the Iowa basketball program was cloudy.Under Fran McCaffery’s guidance, the Hawkeye had either taken a s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news