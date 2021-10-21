Looking ahead to Iowa football in 2022
With the Iowa football team off to a 6-1 start and having won 12 of their last 13 games, the Hawkeyes have certainly been on a nice run. We hear the term “complimentary” football quite a bit with r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news