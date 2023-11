Iowa currently has two commits in its 2025 recruiting class: three-star lineman Joey VanWetzinga and three-star linebacker Burke Gautcher.

Though the Hawkeyes' recruiting classes are usually populated with three-star commits with the emphasis of development and growing their game, Iowa lands a solid four-star recruit from time to time; see 2024 recruit Cody Fox, 2023 recruits Ben Kueter and Trevor Lauck, 2022 recruits Aaron Graves and Kaleb Johnson, and so on.