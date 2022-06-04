Looking back at the Iowa baseball season

The Iowa Baseball team finished up their season a week or two earlier than they were hoping to, as they fell short of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes finished with a 36-19 record, including a 20-9 record against Big Ten teams and an 11-6 record against teams that made their conference tournament championship or the field of 64. There is no doubt that Coach Rick Heller had a regional caliber team this season. An All-American ace in Adam Mazur spearheaded an Iowa pitching staff that was statistically among the best in the country. Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony lead the way for an offense that was up and down during the season, but scratched across runs when it mattered to win games. Unfortunately, this season had a handful of bid stealers. You couple that with the normal disrespect towards Big Ten baseball and the Hawkeyes are stuck at home watching this week. However, Coach Heller still led the Hawkeyes to their seventh 30-win season in his nine seasons at the helm. After starting 8-8, Iowa finished the year winning 28 of their last 39 games, including winning seven of their eight Big Ten series. Let’s take a look back at the season and some of the best moments. TOP FIVE MOMENTS OF THE SEASON HM: Sunday game vs Central Michigan starts with real feel temp of 24 This game wasn’t incredibly memorable for what happened on the field, but the outrageous temperatures made it worth mentioning. The entire weekend was played with wind chills in the 20s, but the Sunday matchup started with a real feel of 24 degrees. The Hawkeyes won 4-2 behind a solo home run from Peyton Williams and two-run single in the eighth inning from Sam Petersen, while Ty Langenberg allowed just one run over four innings and struck out seven. 5. Peyton Williams hits for the cycle against Bradley This would have been the performance of the year if it wasn’t for Kyle Huckstorf, who will be mentioned later. Williams collected five hits, four runs on five RBIs on the day to lead the Hawkeyes in a 15-8 midweek win over the Bradley Braves. Peyton went double, single, home run in the first four innings of the game. He was hit by a pitch in the sixth and doubled in the seventh, before he checked off the final leg of the cycle with an RBI triple in the eighth inning.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNCB8IEp1c3QgV09XITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vcGV5dG9uX3cyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBwZXl0b25fdzI8 L2E+IGJsYXN0cyBhIDQxMC1mb290IGhvbWUgcnVuIC0tIGhpcyA5dGggLS0g dGhhdCB3YXMgMTEyIG1waCBvZmYgdGhlIGJhdC4gIPCfkqrwn5Kq8J+SqvCf kqrwn5Kq8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWFlVYTBUOGxs bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hZVWEwVDhsbGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNjU0OTcwMTE0MjY3 MTM2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

4. Hawkeyes score eight in the 7th to defeat Minnesota After six innings in the Sunday series finale on April 17th, the Gophers led the Hawkeyes 3-0. Aidan Maldonado put five zeros on the scoreboard for Minnesota and the Iowa offense had just three hits. However, the Hawkeye offense exploded in the seventh inning. 13 Iowa hitters came to the plate, collecting seven hits and three walks to turn a 3-0 deficit into an 8-3 lead. The comeback helped Iowa avoid a RPI crippling loss, as well as finish off a sweep of the Gophers.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNyB8IE1BS0UgSVQgOCEgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lsbWVzX2Jlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2lsbWVz X2JlbjwvYT4gbWFrZXMgaXQgOC0zIHdpdGggYSB0d28tcnVuIHNpbmdsZSB0 byBSRiEgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGlJa3dnZnAxdyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RpSWt3Z2ZwMXc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93 YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNTc5ODE2MTM5ODI1NTYx Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. Mazur and Schultz shut down Rutgers In late April, the Hawkeyes traveled to Piscataway, NJ to face a Rutgers team that was atop the Big Ten standings. Iowa was looking to pick up some resume boosting wins, as well as make a move towards the top of the conference standings. Adam Mazur and Connor Schultz put together nearly flawless starts in the first two games of the weekend to lead Iowa to the series victory. Mazur went 8.0 innings in his Friday start, holding the Scarlet Knights to just one run on six hits, while he struck out 11 and walked zero. He looked to be well on his way to Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, but Connor Schultz had other ideas. Schultz followed up the performance by Mazur with 8.0 scoreless innings, including six strikeouts to one walk and just two hits allowed. 2. Adam Mazur goes on a seven-week run on the mound The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and Second Team All-American put together one of the better seven week runs you are going to see by a pitcher in the Big Ten. The redshirt sophomore allowed just seven earned runs over 53.2 innings in his first seven starts against Big Ten opponents. Over those starts, Mazur averaged 7.2 innings per outing and had 51 strikeouts to just 10 walks. All of that was good for a 1.18 ERA and 0.73 WHIP. His best start came against Nebraska when he went for a complete game shutout, including six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Look for Adam’s name to be called pretty early in this year’s MLB Draft. 1. Kyle Huckstorf grand slam gives Iowa the lead The Indiana Hoosiers tagged Adam Mazur for nine runs in two innings and had a 13-2 lead after three innings in Iowa City. Things looked bleak early in the series opener, but the Hawkeyes roared back to the Hoosiers lead to 14-12 and Kyle Huckstorf came to the plate with the bases loaded. Huckstorf delivered his third home run of the game, and this grand slam gave Iowa the 16-14 lead. One of the craziest moments you will see at a ballpark.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8IEFSRS4gWU9VLiBLSURESU5HLiBNRS48YnI+PGJyPktZTEUu IEhVQ0tTVE9SRi4gR1JBTkQgU0xBTSEgIDMgSFIsIDEwIFJCSXMgVE9EQVkh PGJyPjxicj4077iP4oOjMe+4j+KDozfvuI/ig6MgZmVldCB8IDHvuI/ig6Mw 77iP4oOjMu+4j+KDoyBtcGg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0NUb3AxMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NDVG9wMTA8L2E+ICB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CVE5TdGFuZG91dD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JUTlN0YW5kb3V0PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS3lsZUh1Y2tzdG9yZj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS3lsZUh1Y2tzdG9yZjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5Jb3dhIDE2 LCBJbmRpYW5hIDE0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92amV4UGE3QUp6 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdmpleFBhN0FKejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJ b3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI3NDY3MDU0OTY5Njc1 Nzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

BIGGEST WIN – March 20th – Hawkeyes defeat Texas Tech 6-3 While everyone filled Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch the Iowa Women’s Basketball team play in the NCAA Tournament, the Iowa Baseball team was picking up a ranked win against Texas Tech across the street. Ty Langenberg allowed one run on three hits and struck out ten over 5.0 innings, while Dylan Nedved came in and allowed two runs over 4.0 innings, but struck out seven more Red Raiders. Andy Nelson clubbed a three-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Hawkeyes to a 6-3 victory. CRAZIEST GAME – May 19th – Hawkeyes erase deficit to beat Indiana 30-16 One of the wildest games you will ever see take place on a baseball diamond. The Hoosiers jumped out to a 13-2 lead off of Adam Mazur and Cam Baumann, but the Hawkeyes roared back with more than enough offense. Iowa put up a ten spot in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 14-12 and from there they never stopped scoring. 4 in the fifth, 3 in the sixth, 6 in the seventh and 5 more in the eighth for good measure as the Hawkeyes won the game 30-16. 30 runs is the highest output by the Hawkeyes since they beat Quincy University 32-0 back in 1989, while the 46 combined runs was the most ever in an Iowa Baseball game. Six Iowa hitters collected multiple hits and an outrageous seven players scored three or more runs. The Hawkeyes were 23/50 (.460) at the plate, while also drawing 12 walks. If you didn’t watch or attend the game, there is a chance you may never get a chance to see that again.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbWFzaGVkIFRodXJzZGF5JiMzOTtzIDMwIHJ1bnMgaW50byBsZXNz IHRoYW4gNjAgc2Vjb25kcyBvZiB2aWRlby4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL281UmpqMHZ1cG4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vNVJqajB2dXBuPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1 Mjc2NTA1OTc2NjY2ODQ5Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIw LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

BEST PERFORMANCE – Kyle Huckstorf carries Iowa to victory The performance by Huckstorf against the Hoosiers broke records and earned him Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, as well as Co-Big Ten Player of the Week. On the night, Kyle collected six hits, four runs and 12 RBIs. Six hits tied a Big Ten record for most in a game, while 12 RBIs broke a Big Ten record. With the Hawkeyes trailing 13-2 in the fourth inning, Huckstorf delivered a three-run home run to cut into the deficit. Iowa continued its rally and Kyle found himself at the plate once more in the inning. He clubbed another three-run home run to slice the Indiana lead down to just 13-12. Then in the fifth inning, he came to the plate with the bases loaded and gave the Hawkeyes the lead with a grand slam. Huckstorf would add a two-run double in the eighth inning for good measure and it was a night to remember for the redshirt sophomore from Waterford, Wisconsin.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCB3YXMgYW4gdW5yZWFsIHR3by1pbm5pbmcgc3RyZXRjaCBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeWxlSHVja3N0b3JmP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLeWxlSHVja3N0b3JmPC9hPjxicj48YnI+ MyBIUjxicj4xMCBSQklzIC0gKFR5aW5nIHNpbmdsZS1nYW1lIHNjaG9vbCBy ZWNvcmQgc2V0IGJ5IEJyaWFuIFd1amNpayAoMTk4OSkpPGJyPjEsMjc5IEZl ZXQgb2YgSFJzPGJyPjxicj5PaCB5ZWFoLCBkb24mIzM5O3QgZm9yZ2V0IGFi b3V0IHRoZSBmdWxsIGV4dGVuc2lvbiBkaXZpbmcgY2F0Y2ghICA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhWNWlDbnNadXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS84VjVpQ25zWnV4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBV SUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFz ZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mjc0NjkxMzQ2NjUwODkwMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=