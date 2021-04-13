HawkeyeReport - Opportunity knocks for Jones and Cooper

With the graduation of Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, opportunity is knocking for the Iowa receivers. A pair of veteran receivers are looking to raise their profile at the position this spring in hopes of getting more snaps. Two of those players are Charlie Jones and Max Cooper.



Jones really made an impact last year as a punt returner and this year he hopes to make a bigger mark at wide receiver. He discusses his development and what he has seen from the quarterbacks this spring. Cooper talks about coming back as a super senior and the battles he has had over the years with various injuries. He also talks about being a leader with the position group and the young receivers.

