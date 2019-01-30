Defensive lineman Louie Stec is walking on at the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Stec, who attends Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, IL, arrived at his decision just a couple days ago, but it actually goes back to last summer when he impressed the Iowa coaching staff at their camp in June.

“During the summer, my dad and I traveled to many camps around the country and the one that really stuck with me was Iowa because they were so honest,” said Stec. “After finishing their camp, they told me that I performed the best, but they could not give me a scholarship because of my size.”

The Iowa coaches stayed in touch with Stec throughout the season as they watched him rack up more than 10 sacks in helping Nazareth Academy win a state title in Class 7A in 2018.

“I was highly recruited by Division II colleges such as the University of Sioux Falls, Bemidji State, the University of Mary, but I wanted to go much bigger,” Stec said.

Stec, whose father Greg played football at Notre Dame, will now have a big opportunity at Iowa and is looking forward to getting started.

"It’s a great feeling," said Stec. "Ever since I was a young boy, I’ve had dreams of having the opportunity to compete at that level of football. I’m just grateful to have people such as my coaches and family to help me become the best student-athlete I can be."

Currently in the middle of wrestling season, Stec has a 22-1 record at heavyweight for Nazareth Academy.