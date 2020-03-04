Class of 2022 offensive lineman Lucas Heyer already has two early scholarship offers and interest from several other schools throughout the Midwest. This past weekend, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Minnesota native visited one of the schools showing interest, the Iowa Hawkeyes, who hosted him for a junior day on Sunday.

"I learned a lot about the culture and tradition of the program," said Heyer. "I was able to see their awesome facilities and talk with many different coaches. I liked hearing what they had to say."

The visit gave Heyer a chance to sit down and talk with Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek and graduate assistant Dylan Chmura, who hope to see the Class of 2022 prospect on campus again this summer.

"The majority of my conversations were with Coach Polasek and Coach Chmura," Heyer said. "They went well. I look forward to getting back in the summer for camp."



Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Heyer had a new appreciation for the Hawkeye football program and looks forward to visiting again as he goes through the recruiting process.

"It was an awesome experience and I really like and respect the tradition of the program," said Heyer. "I look forward to getting back on campus in the future."

Heyer, who has scholarship offers from Iowa State and Minnesota, has a couple more college visits coming up this month.

"I have upcoming visits set up at Iowa State and Nebraska," said Heyer.

