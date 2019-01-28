Luckett excited about future at Iowa
In-state running back Keontae Luckett felt a combination of things made accepting a walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa an easy choice following his visit over the weekend. Afterwards, we caught up with the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Luckett to discuss his decision, his future with the Hawkeyes, and much more.
Q: Why did you end up picking Iowa?
LUCKETT: (They have a) great program, great coaching staff, and family atmosphere.
Q: How was the visit and what during that time helped you pull the trigger?
LUCKETT: (I) talked to the players and saw what Iowa's really about. With it only an hour away from home, I will still be able to see my family.
Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?
LUCKETT: Hanging out with the players and talking to them about the program. Also, the engineering is great there.
Q: What was the most interesting thing you learned about Iowa?
LUCKETT: The amount of support that Iowa City has to their athletics. I also love the amount of things the team does for the hospital.
Q: Where do they project you out position wise?
LUCKETT: Running back.
Q: How do you feel about the Iowa coaches?
LUCKETT: I love the coaching staff. They are extremely passionate about the game of football and I love that in a coach. The coaches also have great relationships with the players and with that, it would have me feel like I have another family.
Q: What other colleges did you consider?
LUCKETT: Iowa State, Iowa Western, or Iowa Central.
Q: What stood out at Iowa over those other programs?
LUCKETT: The tradition that Iowa has is just something that other institutions couldn't replicate.
Q: What are your plans to get ready for the college level?
LUCKETT: Put on a few more pounds, study the techniques a little more, and just get better.
Q: What was the hardest part of recruiting?
LUCKETT: Choosing a school that's perfect for you.
COMMITED❗️✅🔒 #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/mRckMYNayc— Keontae Luckett (@keo23luckett) January 27, 2019
As a senior, Luckett put up big numbers in leading New London to a state championship, finishing the season with 154 carries for 1,598 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.
See highlights from Luckett's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)