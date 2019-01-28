In-state running back Keontae Luckett felt a combination of things made accepting a walk-on opportunity at the University of Iowa an easy choice following his visit over the weekend. Afterwards, we caught up with the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Luckett to discuss his decision, his future with the Hawkeyes, and much more.

Q: Why did you end up picking Iowa?

LUCKETT: (They have a) great program, great coaching staff, and family atmosphere.

Q: How was the visit and what during that time helped you pull the trigger?

LUCKETT: (I) talked to the players and saw what Iowa's really about. With it only an hour away from home, I will still be able to see my family.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

LUCKETT: Hanging out with the players and talking to them about the program. Also, the engineering is great there.

Q: What was the most interesting thing you learned about Iowa?

LUCKETT: The amount of support that Iowa City has to their athletics. I also love the amount of things the team does for the hospital.

Q: Where do they project you out position wise?

LUCKETT: Running back.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa coaches?

LUCKETT: I love the coaching staff. They are extremely passionate about the game of football and I love that in a coach. The coaches also have great relationships with the players and with that, it would have me feel like I have another family.

Q: What other colleges did you consider?

LUCKETT: Iowa State, Iowa Western, or Iowa Central.

Q: What stood out at Iowa over those other programs?

LUCKETT: The tradition that Iowa has is just something that other institutions couldn't replicate.

Q: What are your plans to get ready for the college level?

LUCKETT: Put on a few more pounds, study the techniques a little more, and just get better.

Q: What was the hardest part of recruiting?

LUCKETT: Choosing a school that's perfect for you.