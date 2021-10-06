Gaffney adds preferred walk-on opportunities

Linn-Mar defensive lineman Luke Gaffney added preferred walk-on opportunities from both Iowa and Iowa State on Wednesday.

"I think it’s awesome," said Gaffney. "I grew up watching both teams, so an opportunity from both of them is a blessing."

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Gaffney has had a chance to visit both in-state schools for games this season and will be returning to Iowa City on October 16. First though, he will be visiting Indiana State, an FCS school that offered a scholarship over the summer, for their game this weekend.

"I still have Indiana State too, so they’re still a top runner as well," Gaffney said. "I'm going there this Saturday actually."

UNI and Drake are also among the teams currently showing interest.

Through six games this season, Gaffney has 29.5 tackles and four TFL for Linn-Mar. Also a standout wrestler, Gaffney placed fifth in Class 3A at 220 pounds last winter as a junior and seventh the year before as a sophomore.

See Gaffney's midseason highlights in the video below.