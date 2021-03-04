IOWA CITY, Iowa – For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa All-American Luka Garza is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 18 victories this season, including wins in five of their last six. He leads the nation in total points (607); player efficiency rating (36.66); 30-point games (7); field goals made (226); and 22-point games (17). Garza is eighth nationally in free throw makes (120) and 14th in double-doubles (11).

The native of Washington, D.C., broke the school’s 32-year old record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. His 2,166 points rank 15th best in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is first at Iowa in conference scoring (1,366), total field goals made (815), field goal attempts (1,496), and 40-point games (2); second in 30-point games (12); fourth in double-doubles (32); fifth in rebounding (871); sixth in blocked shots (141); eighth in free throw makes (425); and 14th in 3-pointers made (111).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers and he is the only player from a major conference with those numbers dating back to the 1992-93 season. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.

No. 5 Iowa (18-7, 12-6) will host Nebraska (7-17, 3-14) tonight in Iowa City. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

2021 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Semifinalists

Jared Butler, Butler

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, IOWA

Quentin Grimes. Houston

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Drew Timme, Gonzaga