News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 09:14:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Luke Lachey has decisions to make

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

June was a watershed month in the recruitment of Grandview Heights, Ohio tight end Luke Lachey, and it has set July up to be one of big decisions for the three-star prospect.“I am just thinking abo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}