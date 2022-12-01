Wide receiver Luke Pollack has made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior from Deerfield, IL is headed to the University of Iowa where he will be a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2023.
"My decision started back in my sophomore year when I attended a camp and knew this was a dream spot," said Pollack, who visited Iowa City three times this season. "Once I met the coaches, I felt at home immediately and knew this was the place for me. I talked over with my family and they thought the same as well."
Pollack also considered Northern Illinois, Drake, and Butler, but the opportunity to play in the Big Ten was too good to pass up.
"I love the facilities and how amazing all the coaches are," Pollack said. "I know Iowa is well known for their preferred walk-on opportunities so I’m excited there as well."
As a senior, Pollack finished the season with 800 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns for Deerfield High School.
See highlights from his senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2023 Walk-Ons:
Luke Pollack - 6-foot-4, 200-pound 2023 WR from Deerfield, IL
Watts McBride - 6-foot-1, 185-pound 2023 DB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Jalyn Thompson - 6-foot-4, 235-pound 2023 TE from West Des Moines, IA