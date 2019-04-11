Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Henry Lutovsky has added two scholarship offers across the Midwest while also making his way onto the radar of the coaches at Iowa. He recently took a trip to campus.

“(We) watched practice, got height and weight, talked with the o-line grad assistant, talked with Coach Polasek, and then ate lunch.”

Lutovsky mentioned the one portion of the trip that stood out most to him overall.

“I liked how up tempo the o-line was," said Lutovsky. "They really got after it.”

The bond between Lutovsky and the Hawkeye coaches is something that continues to grow.

“They really liked me and how I play ball," Lutovsky said. "They were nice and wanted to get to know me.”

Lutovsky mentioned the two things about him that their staff really liked.

“They like how big and physical I am.”

The attention from the University of Iowa came after Lutovsky landed his first scholarship offer.

“A week or so after the Mizzou visit," he said. "My coach got a call.”

Lutovsky likes what he has seen with the Hawkeyes and their football program over the years.

“It’s been consistently good for a while now," said Lutovsky. "They never have a bad year and they have very good coaches.”

When asked about a childhood favorite, Lutovsky has a number of connections to different programs.

“I used to go to a lot of Hawks games and then I liked Notre Dame for a bit," Lutovsky said. "Now I have a sister that goes to Iowa and two that graduated from Iowa State. Then one of those sisters from ISU is getting her PhD at Wisconsin, so I really don’t have a favorite team now.”

Lutovsky mentioned a number of other colleges that continue to evaluate him as well.

“Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, and Minnesota.”

There is one more planned visit this weekend for Lutovsky as of now.

“Nebraska on Saturday," he said. "Then after that, I’m not sure yet.”

Lutovsky hopes to make a final decision by the end of this year.

“I’m going to try to have my decision made around November to December of 2019, but I could be completely wrong.”