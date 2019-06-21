Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Henry Lutovsky has hit the camp circuit hard this summer and that included a trip at the the University of Iowa.

“It went pretty well for it being my first time in months doing live hitting," said Lutovsky. "There is definitely a lot to improve on that I will work on all summer to get ready for the season.”

Lutovsky knew exactly which portion of the camp he enjoyed the most.

“The pass block session," Lutovsky said. "I learned and improved a lot.”

Spending time with the Hawkeye staff was something that Lutovsky knew was helping him as a football player.

“I liked working with them," he said. "They pushed me to improve when I was there.”

Lutovsky still has the Iowa coaches interested, but he didn't leave camp with a scholarship from them.

“Yes, they’re not going to stop recruiting me, even if they haven’t offered yet.”

Being patient with recruiting and Iowa is what Lutovsky is planning to do.

“I’m not frustrated," said Lutovsky. "I’ve got tons of time left before I make my decision.”

The University of Iowa is a program that Lutovsky has followed.

“They have a very consistent staff which I like, and they consistently have good seasons.”

Lutovsky, who holds offers from Missouri, Iowa State, and Nebraska, feels that Wisconsin may be next to pull the trigger.

“It sounds like they’re extremely interested. I’m not sure if an offer is on its way because that’s not something you can count on, so I’m just being patient and hoping they offer.”

Visits are on tap for the end of this week for Lutovsky.

“I’ll be at Iowa State, then Nebraska Friday, then possibly Wisconsin Sunday.”

Lutovsky is working hard to recover from an injury to his hip that he suffered at a camp.

“I had to sit out at the end of the Wisconsin camp," Lutovsky said. "I’m just stretching many times every day and trying to strengthen it and fully repair it. It’s been feeling better, but I’m not sure if it’s worth risking.”