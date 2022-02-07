Mac McCausland passes away

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player and longtime radio and TV color analyst Mac McCausland passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 5, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 75.

McCausland was on the men’s basketball team under Coach Ralph Miller and graduated with a Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa in 1969.

McCausland, who was the father of four-year letterman Kent McCausland (1996-99), served on the National I-Club Board from 1975-93, including serving as President of the National Board in 1986-87. He was honored as the National I-Club Hawk of the Year in 1980, Lifetime Honorary Director in 1993, and was the recipient of the 1994 Iowa Letterwinners Club Distinguished Service Award. In 2002, he was recognized as an Iowa Letterwinners Club Honorary Letterwinner. He also served as a longtime President of the Black Hawk County I-Club.

“The Iowa basketball family is saddened to hear of the passing of Mac McCausland,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He and I grew extremely close over the past 12 years. Not only was he a fixture at our games for many decades, but Mac was at our practices and traveled with the team on some road trips. He had a deep passion for Hawkeye basketball and his family. Our deepest condolences are with the McCausland family.”

In addition to his numerous years of service for Iowa Athletics behind the scenes, many fans know McCausland as a radio voice and television color analyst for Hawkeye men’s basketball for multiple decades. He also worked in the insurance industry for 50 years.

His love for his Iowa Hawkeyes was only bested by his love for his family and friends. McCausland cherished every moment with his four grandkids, Kent and his daughter, Amy. McCausland was a friend to all who encountered him.

Funeral services are pending with Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo, Iowa.