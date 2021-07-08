Maddux Borcherding-Johnson commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes landed their first Class of 2023 commit today with in-state defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson giving his verbal pledge.

For the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Norwalk native, the decision came down to Iowa and Iowa State, both of whom offered after seeing him in camp this summer. Ultimately, it was his relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff, especially defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, that made up his mind.

"It was close between Iowa and Iowa State, but I felt like Coach Bell was very invested in me and saw something," said Borcherding-Johnson. "He was sending my coach film with things to work on and Coach Niemann reached out consistently. Seeing how much they cared about me, I couldn’t see myself anywhere else."

"I feel like they really develop their players and I am super excited to work with Coach Bell," Borcherding-Johnson said. "He will push me and I like that."

Also a standout wrestler, Borcherding-Johnson placed third as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman at 285 pounds in Class 3A and is currently preparing to compete at 16U Nationals in Fargo, ND next week.