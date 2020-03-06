West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Matthew Mahoney continues to see interest and offers come in from schools across the country and has the Iowa coaches evaluating his progress. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Mahoney after his visit to Iowa City this past weekend to get the very latest.

Q: What were your first thoughts on your trip at Iowa on Sunday?

MAHONEY: It was great. They are a great program.

Q: What did you do during the course of the day on campus?

MAHONEY: We toured facilities, had a strength presentation, and had position meetings.

Q: What would you say was your highlight of the day?

MAHONEY: I really enjoyed the player panel and position meetings.

Q: Why did those portions of the trip stand out so much to you?

MAHONEY: Coach Copeland is awesome, and I enjoyed hearing what he had to say. The player panel was very informative.

Q: Which coaches did you talk with most and how were those conversations?

MAHONEY: I talked to Coach Niemann, Coach Southmayd, and Coach Copeland. The conversations went well.

Q: Have they said anything recently about you as a player/recruit?

MAHONEY: They want me to come camp this summer.

Q: How do you currently feel about the Iowa program?

MAHONEY: They have a phenomenal program with great coaches.

Q: What schools have offered you at this point?

MAHONEY: Northern Illinois, North Dakota, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth, South Dakota State, Yale, and Harvard.

Q: What other colleges are recruiting you that haven't offered?

MAHONEY: Iowa, Kansas State, Iowa State, Boston College.

Q: When do you plan to make a final decision?

MAHONEY: I’m not sure yet. I’m camping at a lot of places this summer so will see how those go.

Q: Where do you hope to camp at?

MAHONEY: Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, and Boston College.

Q: What will be the biggest factors in your final decision?

MAHONEY: How the school will set me up academically for the rest of my life along with the football program.

Q: What are your workout plans going into the spring?

MAHONEY: I’m in track, but I’ll also be lifting and doing receiver work.