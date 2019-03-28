HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior guard Maishe Dailey announced on Thursday that he has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal with the intent of departing the Hawkeye basketball program.

“Maishe has expressed his desire to play his final season elsewhere,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “Maishe has been a great teammate and a valuable member of our program throughout his career. We thank him for his contributions to our program and we wish him the best.”

“I would like to thank Coach McCaffery and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa program,” said Dailey. “I want to wish my teammates the best of luck in the future.”

Dailey (6-foot-7, 200 pounds) is a native of Beachwood, Ohio. He played in all 35 games in 2019, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per outing. He played in 80 career games in his three seasons. His career scoring high of 16 points came in a win over Colorado early in the 2018 season.