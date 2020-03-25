Brody Brecht is now the quintessential battleground prospect.

The three-star receiver from Ankeny, Iowa, narrowed his choices to Iowa and Iowa State last week and he’s expected to make his commitment after visiting both schools in June, allowing that he will be able to take trips to both Iowa City and Ames as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

What’s most interesting about Brecht’s recruitment is that both in-state programs still have a very real shot at landing him.

MORE: Which new Big Ten assistants will make the biggest impact?



Brecht grew up an Iowa fan, he’s been to the school numerous times and if he’s still considering playing both baseball and football in college - there are varying opinions on whether he’s leaning one way on that or not - then the Hawkeyes could be the team for him.

But at Iowa State, Brecht loves how the Cyclones use tall receivers in their offense and at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, the Akeny standout has the ability on the outside to be a really effective weapon for coach Matt Campbell. If in the coming months Brecht chooses to focus only on football and not continue baseball, then the Cyclones could be the right fit.

In today’s Making The Case, analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where Brecht could land and Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issues his verdict.