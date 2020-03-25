Making the Case: Brody Brecht
Brody Brecht is now the quintessential battleground prospect.
The three-star receiver from Ankeny, Iowa, narrowed his choices to Iowa and Iowa State last week and he’s expected to make his commitment after visiting both schools in June, allowing that he will be able to take trips to both Iowa City and Ames as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
What’s most interesting about Brecht’s recruitment is that both in-state programs still have a very real shot at landing him.
Brecht grew up an Iowa fan, he’s been to the school numerous times and if he’s still considering playing both baseball and football in college - there are varying opinions on whether he’s leaning one way on that or not - then the Hawkeyes could be the team for him.
But at Iowa State, Brecht loves how the Cyclones use tall receivers in their offense and at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, the Akeny standout has the ability on the outside to be a really effective weapon for coach Matt Campbell. If in the coming months Brecht chooses to focus only on football and not continue baseball, then the Cyclones could be the right fit.
In today’s Making The Case, analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where Brecht could land and Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issues his verdict.
IOWA
“Brecht grew up a Hawkeye fan, and is still thinking about trying to play both football and baseball in college, which he can do at Iowa, but not Iowa State since the Cyclones dropped their baseball program in 2001. If he decides to try both, it will be Iowa.” - Blair Sanderson, HawkeyeReport.com
IOWA STATE
“Iowa State was the first Power Five offer for Brecht and has made him a priority for the 2021 class ever since. The Ankeny junior likes the Cyclone offense and how it has had success with tall receivers in the past, like Hakeem Butler and Allen Lazard.
In addition to developing solid relationships with the entire coaching staff and current players, Brecht has spoken to the current Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Butler on multiple occasions. There's also the Brock Purdy angle, with Brecht possibly being able to play with the quarterback for one season. Brecht also wants to focus on only football at the next level; if he had wanted to pursue both football and baseball, that would seem to favor the Hawkeyes.” Bill Seals, CycloneReport.com
THE VERDICT
"I’m going with Iowa on this one in a close battle. He has a good connection with both staffs and it’s unclear whether he wants to keep his baseball options open or not but to me Iowa seems to have a lead and is the team to beat. Brecht grew up an Iowa fan.” - Mike Farrell, Rivals.com