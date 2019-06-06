Fremont-Mills linebacker Seth Malcom left Iowa City on Sunday with a better feeling what it would be like to play for the Iowa coaches after their camp.

“I really enjoyed working with their coaching staff," said Malcom. "They pay attention to detail and players were held accountable for doing things right. I worked with Coach Wallace, the linebackers’ coach, and enjoyed his style of coaching.”

Malcom continued to get a better for the University of Iowa while on campus.

“I thought it was a nice setup with the indoor facility and then two other fields outside," Malcom said. "I really liked how it was learning through the drills we performed."

While he didn't land an offer from the Hawkeyes, Malcom did receive praise from the staff.

“Coach Woods said I had a good camp," he said. "With this being my first camp, I didn't know what to expect fully but I enjoyed the camp.”

Malcom mentioned two of the areas that this camp showed that he must work on.

“Trying to improve lateral movements and also work on my hands trying to get off blocks.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that Malcom has a lot of respect for overall.

“I like the coaching staff and all the facilities," said Malcom. "I have always watched Iowa football since I was little. They are an impressive program and dominant.”

Malcom has plans to get to at least two more camps before the end of the summer.

“I’m planning on going to Iowa State this weekend and we have a team camp in July at USD.”

Even with offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, Malcom is remaining patient with recruiting overall.

“I want to make a decision when the time is right and when I am fully confident," Malcom said. "I want to know that I am doing the right thing and spending my college football career with the university.”

Malcom is also focusing his attention this summer on improving as an athlete.

“Monday through Thursday is a variety of workouts with our team in the weight room," he said. "Friday will be a conditioning and movement day with football drills.”