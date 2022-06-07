Mangano enters transfer portal

While the Iowa Baseball season has been completed, it is just the beginning of the transfer portal season and today the portal got another entrant. Sophomore OF Anthony Mangano announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.

After having a breakout fall season for the Hawkeyes, it looked like Mangano was going to have a chance to be in a starting role coming into the season. However, he started just 11 games and appeared in 22 more off the bench this season. With a pair of OF spots locked down by Kyle Huckstorf and Keaton Anthony, the Mangano saw most of his time at DH and off the bench. Unfortunately, he never got consistent time in the lineup. Anthony ended up a part of a group of nine players that started games in the DH spot. He batted .233 on the season with 14 hits and three doubles, while his best game came against UC Irvine where he went 2/4 with a triple and a run scored.

Out of Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, Mangano was a top 500 prospect by Perfect Game for the Class of 2020 and was named to the Preseason Under Armour All-American Team in 20018 and 2019.

Mangano is the first departure to the transfer portal, while the Hawkeyes have already made two additions for next season. OF Chase Moseley comes in from Kirkwood, while SS Raider Tello will be transferring in from Pasadena City College.



