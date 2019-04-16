Since arriving on the Iowa campus, Peyton Mansell has had to learn to adjust. The Texas native was a spread quarterback who took all his snaps from the shotgun in high school and he's learned to take snaps under center in Iowa City. He's also learned the value of film study and adjusting to the speed of the college game. Mansell discusses the battle for the backup quarterback position this spring, his learning process, what happened at Penn State last season, and much more.

